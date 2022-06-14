One Cottages apartment shooter indicted on assault charge

BATON ROUGE – A grand jury chose to take no action against the man accused of killing two Southern University Students caught in the crossfire of a shootout at the Cottages Apartment in April.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, the jury considered second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges against 23-year-old Ernest Felton.

The jury pretermitted, or took no action, on those charges. That move means prosecutors could still return with more charges if they obtain more evidence.

The jury also cleared charges against 25-year-old Brandon Henderson on two counts of second-degree murder. Henderson was ultimately indicted on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Henderson’s brother was involved in a fight at the Cottages Apartment complex located on Ben Hur Road near LSU’s campus.

LaShuntae Benton and Annette January were shot and killed in crossfire between the shooters at the apartment complex off Burbank. Henderson would be treated and released from an area hospital for the gunshot wound he suffered during the exchange involving Felton.