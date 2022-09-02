One arrested, second victim dies from injuries after shooting in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that has left two people dead.

The incident occurred Saturday, December 28 near the LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel.

Authorities arrived on scene to discover that two people had been shot. Officials have identified the victims as 28-year-old Daraius Contrell Evans and 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor.

Maynor was pronounced dead on scene while Evans was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where he died days later.

After investigating, police arrested 21-year-old Jaylon Brown.

Brown was booked with two counts of second-degree murder.