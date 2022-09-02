88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One arrested, second victim dies from injuries after shooting in St. Gabriel

2 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 January 04, 2020 5:01 PM January 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. GABRIEL - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that has left two people dead. 

The incident occurred Saturday, December 28 near the LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel. 

Authorities arrived on scene to discover that two people had been shot. Officials have identified the victims as 28-year-old Daraius Contrell Evans and 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor.

Maynor was pronounced dead on scene while Evans was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where he died days later. 

After investigating, police arrested 21-year-old Jaylon Brown.

Trending News

Brown was booked with two counts of second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days