88°
Latest Weather Blog
One arrested, second victim dies from injuries after shooting in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that has left two people dead.
The incident occurred Saturday, December 28 near the LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel.
Authorities arrived on scene to discover that two people had been shot. Officials have identified the victims as 28-year-old Daraius Contrell Evans and 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor.
Maynor was pronounced dead on scene while Evans was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where he died days later.
After investigating, police arrested 21-year-old Jaylon Brown.
Trending News
Brown was booked with two counts of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant church on Scenic Highway deemed 'total loss' after early-morning blaze |...
-
Vacant church on Scenic Highway deemed 'total loss' after early-morning blaze
-
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at vacant church along Scenic Highway |...
-
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at vacant church along Scenic Highway
-
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals...