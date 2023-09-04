One arrested, one wanted in WBR truck stop shooting

PORT ALLEN - The usually quiet westside was a flurry with activity Friday night after a person was shot at a truck stop/casino and deputies searched for the suspects in a sugarcane field.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 1680 N. Lobdell Hwy in reference to shots fired. At the scene, deputies found a man who was wounded.

WBRSO has not released an update on the victim's status.

Investigators say witness statements and security video showed two men armed with handguns fleeing the scene in a vehicle. A vehicle matching that vehicle's description was spotted within a mile of the shooting. The vehicle was abandoned and the suspects fled on foot into a sugarcane field.

Deputies were able to apprehend one of the suspects, Joseph Foy, of Ponchatoula, La. on Rosedale Road. Deputies say the second suspect, Samuel Tullos, was not found.

Foy was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second degree murder. Tullos is still at large and wanted for the same charge. Anyone with information about Tullos location is ask to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

The reason for the shooting is still unknown at this time.