OMV reminds drivers of vehicle registration renewal deadlines after mailing error

Friday, April 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A notice sent out erroneously in the mail may have spooked drivers into thinking their registrations expired sooner than they did. 

The OMV said registration for trucks and trailers with an expiration of June 30, 2024 could not be processed until May 1. Residents may have received a renewal notice for these types of vehicles due to a vendor prematurely sending them out. 

The notice would have affected approximately 100,000 trucks and trailers. The mailing error has been resolved, and the notice does not affect your registration eligibility. 

