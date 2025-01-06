OMV offering drivers payment plans

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is offering eligible drivers the ability to enter into installment agreements to pay off debt they owe to the office.

Drivers would still be able to have their driving privileges while participating in the installment agreement.



Installment agreements can only be done in OMV offices located in Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, Lake Charles, Leesville, Lafayette, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Slidell, Livingston, New Orleans – Veterans Hwy., Harvey and Thibodaux.

To be eligible for an installment agreement, a person must meet all requirements for a driver's license other than the payment of outstanding fine, penalties or fees. The first payment for any installment agreement is due at the time the agreement is signed.

After an agreement is entered into, payments will be made by automatic monthly bank drafts or automatic monthly charges to debit/credit/prepaid cards. Processing fees are charged for both methods. Cash will not be accepted. The number of monthly installment payments and amount of monthly payments will be based on the total amount owed.

We recognize that people fall behind sometimes and just can't pay an entire bill at one time," said Commissioner St. Germain. "We're happy to be able to offer this service now, but also want to remind everyone that payments have to be received monthly," St. Germain said.

People eligible to enter into an installment agreement with OMV will be required to provide the following:

· A valid email address

· Compliance for any outstanding violations. Compliance includes but is not limited to bill of sale, insurance total loss statement, repossession document, junk or salvage receipt, out of state registration, paid receipt for traffic citation.

· The credit/debit/prepaid card or bank account/routing number that will be used for all installment payments.

All information regarding installment agreements is posted on OMV's website at www.expresslane.org.