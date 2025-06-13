Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha, everyone wants to be crowned a champion, and if you are traveling to root on LSU baseball, you can get in on the action!

In Nebraska, sports betting is legal, but only at sportsbooks within casinos. That means if you are heading to Omaha to support the Tigers in the College World Series and want to gamble, you need to place your wagers in person.

One of the casinos, the Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs, is right down the road from the CWS' venue at the Charles Schwab Field on the border of Nebraska and Iowa.

Vice President of Marketing at Ameristar Pete Graziano says staff at the ESPN Bet sportsbook are preparing for a major uptick in action this week.

"We have a lot of programming during this two week period that is designed for people to walk in and participate, have a good time and maybe win some money," Graziano said.

The sportsbook's manager David Eicchorst says that within the next week-and-a-half, the book will take more bets on college baseball than they have the entire season combined.

"We will see some large numbers," Eicchorst said. "Out of the ordinary for sure."

Graziano added that this weekend’s matchup between LSU and Arkansas will generate one of the biggest weekends for business all year.

"It's always a little more when LSU makes it," Graziano said. "The fanbase is so passionate and they travel well. It's a real boon for the city and the whole area."

Whether you're heading to Omaha or rooting for the Tigers at home, the Best Bet$ for the College World Series and beyond can be found here!