Louisiana lawmakers look ahead to legislative session starting next Monday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have already filed more than a thousand bills for the upcoming legislative session, covering topics from economic incentives to improved infrastructure and better schools.

Lawmakers said they're tired of seeing people leave Louisiana for opportunities in other states, and that this legislative session is about finding reasons for people to stay in the state.

On Monday, March 9, lawmakers will return to the Capitol. State Senate President Cameron Henry voiced concerns about some current programs that he believes aren't yet benefiting the people of Louisiana.

La. GATOR is a school choice voucher program. Currently, it gives parents tax dollars to pay for private school tuition and other costs. Under the current system, eventually all students, regardless of their ability to pay, will benefit.

"I think it's important for us to take a step back and see what is actually working," Henry said on Monday.

Gov. Jeff Landry insists the current program is working, and wants lawmakers to double the current spending set aside for the program to $88 million. Henry said he is not on board with the governor because not enough data is available to show if the program is working as intended.

"Doubling a program every year is going to be a problem," Henry said.

For House Speaker Phillip Devillier, this legislative session, he would like to clear the backlog of road work and infrastructure projects that need to be done, improving roads and bridges.

"You can see the problems that we have when it comes to our roads and infrastructure," Devillier said.