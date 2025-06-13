72°
$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
College Baseball:
Arizona @ Costal Carolina: Costal Carolina -1.5
Louisville @ Oregon State: o9.5 Total Runs
MLB:
Pirates @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Rays @ Mets: Mets ML
Rockies @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Twins @ Astros: Astros ML
Athletic @ Royals: Royals ML
WNBA:
Sky @ Dream: Sky +12.5
Wings @ Aces: Aces -5.5
NBA Finals:
Thunder @ Pacers: Thunder -5.5
Saturday
College Baseball:
Murray State @ UCLA: Murray State +2.5
LSU @ Arkansas: LSU ML
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
NHL:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML
Sunday
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
