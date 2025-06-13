$$$ Best Bets: College World Series!

72°
1 hour 43 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, June 13 2025 Jun 13, 2025 June 13, 2025 10:08 AM June 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:
Arizona @ Costal Carolina: Costal Carolina -1.5
Louisville @ Oregon State: o9.5 Total Runs

MLB:
Pirates @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Rays @ Mets: Mets ML
Rockies @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Twins @ Astros: Astros ML
Athletic @ Royals: Royals ML

WNBA:
Sky @ Dream: Sky +12.5
Wings @ Aces: Aces -5.5

NBA Finals:
Thunder @ Pacers: Thunder -5.5

Saturday

College Baseball:
Murray State @ UCLA: Murray State +2.5 
LSU @ Arkansas: LSU ML

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

NHL:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML

Sunday

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

