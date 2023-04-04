84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball stars taking over Raising Cane's drive-thru Wednesday

2 hours 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 3:09 PM April 04, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey and several stars of the LSU women's basketball team will take over a Raising Cane's drive-thru and meet with fans Wednesday.

Mulkey will be joined by Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Flau'Jae Johnson as temporary crew members at the Raising Cane's on Higland Road, the restaurant's original location just outside the gates of campus. Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves will also be there.

Trending News

The group will greet fans around 10:30 a.m. and operate the drive-thru until 11:30 a.m. The team will participate in a championship parade later in the day, starting around 6:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days