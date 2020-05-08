OLOL using UV light developed by LSU research scientist to kill COVID-19

BATON ROUGE- An LSU research scientist developed a UV light cleaning machine that can kill the COVID-19 pathogen.

The UV light cleaning process has become an extra step in disinfecting businesses and hospitals across the Capital Area.

"It actually destroys the RNA and DNA material that is found in viruses, bacteria, pathogens, even mold," Jeff Mosely with Our Lady Of the Lake said.

Standing tall in a hospital room at Our Lady Of the Lake are two UV-C lanterns. They demonstrate the powerful UV-C light, which is stronger than the normal U-V light from the sun.

UV-C has the ability to break down the DNA of bacteria and viruses. It's something "Titan Source 1" company founder and LSU research scientist, Rupal Amin, says adds another layer of disinfection protocol for hospitals and businesses.

"Our Lady of the Lake is now able to turn around rooms in about five to six minutes," Amin said.

Amin says he and his business partner, Steve Lancaster, came up with the idea to build the UV light transmitters back in March when he came down with COVID-19.

He now uses them as a way to help protect big institutions, like hospitals or businesses, kill the coronavirus before it infects humans.

"While I was in quarantine upstairs, I pretty much worked by myself. I've got a business partner who also worked with me, and I came up with what you saw at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center," Amin said.

Cleaning hospitals is no simple task, but Mosely says studies have shown that UV-C disinfection, paired with other cleaning methods, can assure people they are at less of a risk of contracting an infection when visiting the hospital.

"It's been shown in studies to kill 99.9 percent of any pathogens that may be in the room. Keep in mind, this is not the only treatment we're doing. We are doing the traditional cleaning and sterilization, terminal cleaning of the rooms as well, but this is something that we do for even more added protection," Mosely said.

If you want to get your hands on one of those UV-C lights, Amin says his "Titan Source 1" team will train you on how to properly use them.

As of now, there are five UV-C lights in use at Our Lady of the Lake.