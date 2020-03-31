70°
OLOL opens drive through COVID-19 testing site in Livingston Parish

WALKER - Our Lady of the Lake opened a drive through coronavirus testing center at the hospital's Livingston Parish clinic.

This testing site, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will serve Livingston Parish residents with a physician order from any provider for a COVID-19 test.  It is located at 5000 O'Donovan Blvd in Walker.

Residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms, should call their healthcare provider.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients. Schedule a video visit by calling 225-765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.

Click HERE for the latest on COVID-19/ coronavirus in Louisiana. 

