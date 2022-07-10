95°
Latest Weather Blog
Ole Miss football player hospitalized in hotel fall
Trending News
ATLANTA - Police say Ole Miss football player Robert Nkemdiche was hospitalized after falling from a wall at an Atlanta hotel.
Department spokeswoman Kim Jones says it appears that 21-year-old Nkemdiche broke a hotel room window, walked about 15 feet, climbed over a wall and fell roughly 15 feet late Saturday night.
Jones says Nkemdiche was alert and conscious when emergency responders arrived and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Jones says authorities found what appeared to be a small amount of marijuana in Nkemdiche's room and he was hospitalized in stable condition.
Nkemdiche, a junior at Ole Miss, is a defensive tackle from Loganville, Georgia, majoring in general studies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Government Street businesses bustling despite recent closures
-
Father charged with negligent homicide after 4-year-old shot himself on Prescott Road
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...
-
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at age 43
-
Homeowner dealing with damage after phony cop crashed stolen car into her...