Ole Miss football player hospitalized in hotel fall

ATLANTA - Police say Ole Miss football player Robert Nkemdiche was hospitalized after falling from a wall at an Atlanta hotel.



Department spokeswoman Kim Jones says it appears that 21-year-old Nkemdiche broke a hotel room window, walked about 15 feet, climbed over a wall and fell roughly 15 feet late Saturday night.



Jones says Nkemdiche was alert and conscious when emergency responders arrived and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.



Jones says authorities found what appeared to be a small amount of marijuana in Nkemdiche's room and he was hospitalized in stable condition.



Nkemdiche, a junior at Ole Miss, is a defensive tackle from Loganville, Georgia, majoring in general studies.