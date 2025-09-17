Officials work house fire on Oakland Drive in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials worked a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Oakland Drive in Prairieville, Ascension Parish Fire District #3 said.

Fire officials received the call around 4:23 p.m. and it happened in the 8000 block. The St. George Fire Department also assisted.

No one was injured and no one was displaced as a result of the fire. Officials are investigating the cause.