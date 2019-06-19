Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Suspect in Metairie shooting spree killed at random
METAIRIE - A man has been arrested after he allegedly went on a killing spree that left three people dead in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
WWL reports that 22-year-old Sean Barrette was arrested on murder charges after he killed three people in seemingly random attacks.
Barrette is a suspect in two separate shootings that killed three people just blocks apart on West Metairie Avenue. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Isai Cadalza, 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Roseau.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Barrette surrendered Tuesday night to a SWAT team after a standoff outside a home on Trefmy Avenue.
Barrette was booked with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice. He may face charges in fourth shooting that is potentially linked, WWL reports.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republic hiring more workers, buying new equipment in effort to improve trash...
-
Condos along popular Baton Rouge getaway burned; pets still missing
-
Parents brawl during youth baseball game after disagreeing with 13-year-old umpire
-
Republic Services to address trash pickup complaints in Wednesday news conference
-
Many look for alternatives to EBR school cuts
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field