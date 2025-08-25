Officials shrink evacuation area, Amite continues to house evacuees Monday after Roseland explosion

AMITE — After three days of a mandatory one-mile evacuation zone following an explosion at a facility in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish officials said Monday that now only the roads and area closest to the incident site are under an evacuation order.

Current Evacuation Order:

Road Closures Still in Effect:

· LA Hwy 10 – From U.S. Hwy 51 to E. Russell Town Road

· US Hwy 51 – From LA Hwy 1048 to North Street

· LA Hwy 1048 – From a U.S. Hwy 51 to Mt. Gillion Church Road

Alternate Routes for Commercial Motor Vehicles:

· LA Hwy 10 West to LA Hwy 1058 North

· LA Hwy 10 East to US Hwy 51 South (Purina Mill)

Waterways closed:

· Tangipahoa River from Ponchatoula to Wilmer

"The public is urged to continue exercising caution in the area due to the ongoing presence of first responders and cleanup crews," officials said.

There is still a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for three nautical miles around the site.

Status of Clean-up:

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon, blanketing Roseland in ash and setting oil on fire throughout the weekend. Thick black smoke rose from the business beginning at 12:53 p.m. on Friday. Blasts continued through the night as flames swept among dozens of storage tanks at the site near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 10.

Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained, according to our last update on Sunday.

WBRZ caught up with a water and soil contamination expert who is investigating the oil being reported as far as 20 miles away from Smitty's. Read more HERE.

A hotline has been established at 832-514-9663 for reports of impacted wildlife.

Agencies have deployed 1,900 feet of floating barriers in the river and 100 feet into a nearby drainage ditch to contain debris. Two frack tanks carrying a combined 900 barrels of fluids were also recovered, according to LSP.

State police said that, so far, air monitoring tests have shown "non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds," but they will continue to monitor air levels.

Shelter Update:

Many of the residents evacuated to Amite and took up refuge in the Amite Community Center, which is now acting as an emergency shelter. According to officials, 42 people were staying there over the weekend.

"To experience police officers going from door to door, knocking, saying you have to leave, you have to leave, like right now. People walking out, leaving medications, clothes, and personal items," one of the evacuees said. "I was so nervous. I didn't know what to do or which way to go."

School System Update:

Roseland Montessori School will reopen on Tuesday.

"The Department of Environmental Quality has confirmed that air quality tests inside the building and around our school have given the all clear," school officials said.

All sidewalks and walkways are being cleaned at the school, as well as the HVAC systems checked to ensure safe indoor air quality, officials added.

Investigation:

Environmental Protection Agency officials have taken the lead in determining the cause of the fire as oil begins to fill the nearby Tangipahoa River. It has not yet been disclosed what chemicals were involved in the explosion.

Officials say no one was injured and nearly 150 people are assisting with the incident from all levels of government.

Click here to read about several recent OSHA investigations at Smitty's.

Help for residents:

State agencies and local businesses are helping both the workers and the residents displaced by the explosion. Click here to learn more.

There will be a community meeting in the town of Roseland on Monday, Aug. 25, at 7:00 p.m. It'll be at Grant's Chapel AME Church, 317 W. Oak Street.