Officials seek public input on I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - Officials have been seeking public input on the widening of I-10 around the Mississippi River Bridge.
Public hearings regarding the project were held in November, but anyone who couldn't attend is still invited to view the video presentation from both nights by clicking here.
The presentation provides documentation of the Environmental Assessment (EA) process conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) as well as its consultants for the I-10 capacity improvement project.
The project extends from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish across the Mississippi River and through downtown Baton Rouge to the Essen Lane interchanges of I-10 and I-12. It is identified as State Project # H.004100.
Click here for more information on the widening project.
