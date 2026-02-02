Officials say gang activity is crossing parish lines, increasing workload

CLINTON - East Feliciana Sheriff's deputies are collaborating with neighboring parishes to crack down on gang violence, and as deputies investigate Saturday's parade shooting, Sheriff Jeff Travis said gangs are creating more work for his department.

At Saturday's parade shooting, five people, including a child, were injured. Investigators said it was gang-related, and those groups cross parish lines.

"The gangs in this area, they're not just having issues in one parish," East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said. "They're having issues in surrounding parishes around Baton Rouge."

For Sheriff Jeff Travis, the workload is up for investigators trying to track down alleged gang members.

"For us, what we try to do is we try to run extra criminal patrols once or twice a week, in addition to our shift, to see if we can see any of those things going on and make a better presence," Travis said.

In East Baton Rouge, District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is trying to keep up, too. Moore said less organized groups can be more violent.

Last April, federal, state and local law enforcement announced the arrest of more than 100 people connected to gangs and violent crime in East Baton Rouge Parish. Moore said the groups currently make up 40% to 60% of violent crimes in the parish.

"They go from Baton Rouge to West Baton Rouge to Clinton to wherever," Moore said. "We are seeing that more and more."

After the Mardi Gras parade shooting, Moore said these groups are willing to risk being caught to get revenge on those with whom they are in conflict.

"They don't care that it is in a big group setting or that it's Christmas or Thanksgiving or it's at a parade. They will just use it to their advantage."