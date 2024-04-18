80°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials respond to crash on Airline Highway at Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and emergency officials responded to a reported car crash on Airline Highway at Coursey.
Pictures from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. A van appeared to have run off the road and crashed into an embankment and another car was left in the road.
Trending News
At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not specified. Airline Highway was briefly closed but has since been reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment