Officials respond to crash on Airline Highway at Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and emergency officials responded to a reported car crash on Airline Highway at Coursey.

Pictures from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. A van appeared to have run off the road and crashed into an embankment and another car was left in the road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not specified. Airline Highway was briefly closed but has since been reopened.