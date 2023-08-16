80°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating reported shooting late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly injured in a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital after they were shot on Annette Street off Evangeline Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what led to the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on...
-
After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man...
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...
-
Baton Rouge's overdose deaths on track to match last year's extraordinarily high...