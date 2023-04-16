Officials investigating house fire off Plank Road Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to identify the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred at a vacant home on Canonicus Street just after 3 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.