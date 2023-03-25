Officials investigating house fire off Plank Road Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are looking into a house fire on Monarch Avenue Saturday afternoon that left four people displaced.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived to the home just before 1 p.m. Saturday and saw flamed coming from the home's eaves. There were reports that someone was inside at the time of the fire, but when crews investigated, no one was found.

The fire was contained to the two rear rooms, but the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No one was injured, but four adults that lived in the home were displaced.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.