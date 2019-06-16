80°
Officials investigating fatal shooting on Susan Avenue

7 hours 13 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 June 16, 2019 10:57 AM June 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Susan Avenue.

Police found 28-year old Roderick Daniels in the front yard of 11162 Susan Avenue yesterday afternoon around 5. According to authorities, he suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Daniels was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.

As of now, there are no known suspects or motives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

