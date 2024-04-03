Officials investigate after Angola inmate serving life sentence killed in prison fight

BATON ROUGE - An Angola inmate, who was given a life sentence after murdering another inmate, was killed in a prison fight Tuesday, according to officials.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office have launched a joint investigation into the death of Robert Clark Jr.

According to officials, correctional officers responded to an altercation between Clark and three other inmates around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The officers were able to regain control of the situation before prison medical staff immediately began treatment on Clark, and he died a short time later.

Clark was serving a life sentence for the 2018 murder of Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate Dolan Franklin at the prison. Prior to the murder conviction, he was serving a 75-year sentence for armed robbery in Bossier Parish.

Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy, which is set to take place this week.