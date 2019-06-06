87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials identify man who drowned in Baton Rouge flooding Thursday

7 hours 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 11:41 AM June 06, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The coroner's office has identified the victim as 37-year-old William Jackson. Officials said his cause of death was accidental drowning.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Officials confirm at least one person died Thursday morning after severe weather flooded several roadways across the capital area.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed the death during her later morning press conference Thursday. The victim appeared to be a driver whose car stalled on Chippewa Street after street flooding made an underpass impassable.

Baton Rouge Police say the driver tried to get out of his vehicle after it stalled out and went under the water. Rescue workers responding to a reported drowning pulled him out, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he apparently died.

That flooded portion of the roadway has been blocked off by police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days