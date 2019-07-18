Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials give new details on planned College Drive flyover ramp

Thursday, July 18 2019
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation issued a notice of intent for a new design for the previously announced flyover ramp project connecting I-10 and I-12 to College Drive. 

DOTD says the project will create dedicated College Drive exit ramps from the I-10 and I-12 mainlines east of the I-10/I-12 merge. The $30 million project is part of a $380 million plan to widen I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/12 split.

A legislative panel signed off on initial plans for the flyover ramp back in April.

