Officials celebrate installation of 10,000 roofs as part of FORTIFIED program across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Insurance said that it has installed 10,000 new, fortified roofs over the last several years, marking the milestone at a news conference on Monday.

FORTIFIED, a program from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, installs roofs to prevent damage from high winds, hurricanes, hailstorms and thunderstorms, are built with strong edges, sealed roof decks, impact-resistant shingles and are attached with ring-shank nails, officials said.

"A little over a year ago, Louisiana had a little over 1,000 fortified roofs," Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said. "Now we're at 10,000. Louisiana is the fastest-growing state when it comes to putting fortified roofs on in the country."

Temple, joined by Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety Director of FORTIFIED Market Development Alex Cary, and Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Participant Stephen Curtis, celebrated Louisiana achieving the milestone of 10,000 FORTIFIED roofs on homes across the state.

Parish Construction and Roofing Partner, LSU Baseball National Champion and two-time World Series Champion Ryan Theriot aided in the celebrations and helped provide major program updates.

Learn more about the program here.

Watch the announcement below: