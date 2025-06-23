93°
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials announce victory celebration at Alex Box

Monday, June 23 2025
BATON ROUGE - After a whirlwind weekend that ended with the Tigers' eighth national baseball title, LSU invited fans to welcome the team home this week!

The Tigers touched down in Baton Rouge just before 2 p.m. on Monday and a National Championship Celebration will be held in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

WATCH THE TIGERS RETURN TO ALEX BOX STADIUM: 

WATCH THE TIGERS LAND IN BATON ROUGE FROM OMAHA:

WBRZ will provide coverage of the event for anyone unable to make it.

Look forward to welcoming back your championship Tigers!

