Latest Weather Blog
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was a Marine; leaves behind 7 children
MANDEVILLE - A former Marine and father of seven was shot and killed Friday afternoon on N. Causeway Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish.
The shooting happened near the overpass of Highway 22 and US 190, across the street from the Cafe Du Monde.
Mandeville Police have identified the officer as Captain Vincent "Vinny" Liberto. The 58-year-old father of seven was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps after serving his country for 10 years.
"Captain Liberto joined the Mandeville Police Department in January of 1994," Mandeville PD said. "He climbed through the ranks and earned multiple prestigious awards during his years of service, including Officer of the Year. Captain Liberto was a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, and was also a polygraphist."
Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Associated Press the shooting happened after a routine traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Another officer was injured during the incident—sources say that officer is expected to survive.
Two suspects have been taken into custody.
Today we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of Mandeville and the people of Louisiana. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/QFaQcRHNkU— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 20, 2019
