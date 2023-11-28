Officer's mistrial in Gray's death a letdown for both sides

BALTIMORE- Baltimore has for months braced for a dramatic verdict in a case of alleged police abuse that shook its residents to the core. That verdict never came.



Instead, Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry Williams on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of William Porter after jurors made it clear they were hopelessly deadlocked. The ruling puts prosecutors, defense attorneys and a populace anxious for a resolution back at square one.



Lawyers will meet in the judge's chambers Thursday to discuss dates for a possible retrial.



Porter is one of six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, whose neck was broken in the back of a police transport van in April. His trial lasted a little more than two weeks.



The jury took three days to deliberate on the charges of manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. But after roughly 16 hours, they told Williams that a unanimous verdict was impossible.