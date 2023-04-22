78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game

1 hour 14 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 4:19 PM April 22, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Exactly what you want to see if you're an LSU football fanthe offense and defense tie in the Tigers spring game. 

Both quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier had solid games. Daniels went 10 for 11 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while Nussmeier went 5 for 8 for 139 yards and two scores. 

Freshman Rickie Collins did throw an interception as Whit Weeks picked off his pass for a touchdown. The Tigers ended spring on a good note. Now it's time to get ready for fall camp and their first game on Sept. 3 against Florida State. 

Trending News

                       

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days