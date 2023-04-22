Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game

BATON ROUGE - Exactly what you want to see if you're an LSU football fan—the offense and defense tie in the Tigers spring game.

Both quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier had solid games. Daniels went 10 for 11 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while Nussmeier went 5 for 8 for 139 yards and two scores.

Freshman Rickie Collins did throw an interception as Whit Weeks picked off his pass for a touchdown. The Tigers ended spring on a good note. Now it's time to get ready for fall camp and their first game on Sept. 3 against Florida State.