Ochsner hosting free coronavirus testing sites in capital area this week

Tuesday, September 01 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Ochsner Health System says it has set up two COVID-19 testing sites in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes this week.

The first testing site opened Monday at Southern University's Horace W Moody Intermural Sports Complex. The site will be open through Thursday, providing tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second site openedTuesday at the Old Assessor's Office in Livingston, located at 29938 Magnolia Street. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, through Friday.

Testing at these locations is available to anyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. You can find more information here.

