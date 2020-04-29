Ochsner Health offering reopening solutions for businesses

BATON ROUGE - Many Louisiana businesses are taking the time to prepare for Phase 1 of reopening. Ochsner Health is organizing resources to help assist employers with a safe return.

President & CEO of Ochsner Health Warner Thomas says many businesses are curious about the best approach.

"How do they do that for their customers, how do they do that for their employees, what's the right way to go about it," he said.

In conversations with business owners, Ochsner Health says employers are curious about temperature checks, how they should be cleaning their facilities, and how they should be social distancing in the workplace.

Ochsner says it's prepared to show them how.

"We're really trying to be a resource to them, not just a consulting and advising perspective but we'll actually do some of these services for them because frankly, they can't find thermometers, they can't find PPE, they have trouble finding hand sanitizer so those are all items that we purchase all the time and we provide to them as part of some of these packages," Thomas said.

Ochsner is offering three packages called "Safe to Return" employer solutions. They can involve several services, including a virtual employer clinic, on-site temperature checks, on-site health screenings, priority testing with expedited turnaround time, and access to personal protective equipment.

The program launched Wednesday morning. For more information about the services and what they cost, visit Ochsner's website, or call 855-542-9108.