NWS: Report of Gulf Coast tsunami incorrect
NEW ORLEANS- If you got a warning about a tsunami warning Tuesday morning, ignore it.
The National Weather Service of New Orleans says there is currently no tsunami warning in effect for the Gulf Coast.
There are currently NO tsunmai warnings in effect for the Gulf Coast. If you received a tsunami warning from a 3rd party app this morning, it was in error. #lawx #mswx— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 6, 2018
