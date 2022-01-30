56°
NWS: Report of Gulf Coast tsunami incorrect

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 06 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- If you got a warning about a tsunami warning Tuesday morning, ignore it.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans says there is currently no tsunami warning in effect for the Gulf Coast.

