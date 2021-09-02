Nursing home evacuees relocated to Baton Rouge after deaths at mass shelter

INDEPENDENCE – Day-long rescues unfolded at a factory warehouse that a Baton Rouge businessman tried to use as a shelter for hundreds of nursing home residents amid Hurricane Ida’s assault on south Louisiana this week.

Inside the so-called Waterbury facility, four people died.

State regulators told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Thursday, more than 800 nursing home residents from seven facilities in Orleans, Lafourche, Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes were taken to the Independence warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. The nursing home managers were hoping to turn the facility into a mass shelter. Four of the 850 people there died; 12 others needed medical attention and 850 were rescued Wednesday and Thursday.

Vehicles were seen dropping off some of the evacuees at the field house on LSU's campus later that afternoon. Others were taken to nursing homes and special needs shelter across the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health said it had "significant concerns" about the conditions at that facility. The department said it was prevented from conducting a full assessment when inspectors went to investigate complaints Tuesday.

"We're going to do a full investigation into whether the owner of the facilities failed to keep residents safe and whether he intentionally obstructed efforts to check in on them and determine what conditions were in the shelter," Governor Edwards said during a news conference Thursday evening. "And if warranted, we will take aggressive legal action against any responsible parties."

The local coroner has not determined definitive causes of death at this time but has classified three of the deaths as storm-related.

The nursing home residents were taken to the makeshift shelter last Friday and, after the storm’s landfall, complaints started rolling in.

Local authorities told WBRZ, they fielded complaints along with state health inspectors who were "expelled" from the facility on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit better than a warehouse,” one Tangipahoa Parish official told WBRZ of the conditions at the facility.

All seven facilities where residents were sent from – River Palms Nursing and Rehab; South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab; Maison Orleans Healthcare Center; Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home; West Jefferson Health Care Center; Maison DeVille Nursing Home; and Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey – are all owned or associated with Bob Dean, a Baton Rouge businessman.

Phones went unanswered at one of the offices Dean owns in Baton Rouge.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered Dean recently filed a lawsuit related to a dispute about the purchase of a Rolls-Royce. It has since been settled outside court.