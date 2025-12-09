55°
St. Gabriel Police searching for man wanted for financial crimes

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Police in St. Gabriel are searching for a man accused of committing multiple financial crimes. 

The St. Gabriel Police Department said Wilson Abreu is wanted for issuing worthless checks, monetary instrument abuse and theft. 

Law enforcement says he's wanted for similar crimes in a nearby parish. 

Anyone with information can call (225) 642-5222. 

