East Baton Rouge deputies arrest man accused of messaging dozens of minors sexually explicit messages

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have arrested a man accused of exchanging sexual messages with nearly 50 juveniles, as well as possessing child porn.

Stephen Saucier, 49, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 26 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, 35 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material depicting a child under 13 and 86 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Deputies began investigating Saucier in October after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged that there were 24 pieces of child sexual abuse material.

An affidavit alleges that Saucier had been using the KIK Messenger app as early as March to exchange child porn, as well as exchanging sexually explicit messages with at least 45 people who identified themselves as juveniles.