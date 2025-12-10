72°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West reopened after wreck on Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge
LAPLACE — All lanes were reopened Wednesday afternoon after a wreck shut down I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge for hours.
According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic maps, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. As of around 11:20 a.m., traffic was backed up for six miles.
The interstate was reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
-
One dead, another injured after box truck, pickup truck collision along La....
-
Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to life in prison
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Brushfire Art Studio gives residents place for...
-
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center
Sports Video
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...
-
Dunham back at Superdome for third time in four years
-
LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed
-
Breaux plans to enter transfer portal