LSU breaks ground on $200 million residential life project on campus

Wednesday, December 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - A groundbreaking ceremony for LSU's newest $200-million dollar dormitory project was held Wednesday.

The "South Quad Project" is the fourth phase of LSU's housing development strategy and will add 1,266 new on-campus beds across two residence halls dedicated to first-year students.

The addition, located across the Business Education Complex, will be dedicated to students in the College of Engineering and the EJ Ourso College of Business.

Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, project partners (RISE and Lemoine Company), senior campus leadership and academic deans, representatives from Facility Services, Residential Life, and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation were present at the groundbreaking.

