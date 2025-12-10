72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU breaks ground on $200 million residential life project on campus
BATON ROUGE - A groundbreaking ceremony for LSU's newest $200-million dollar dormitory project was held Wednesday.
The "South Quad Project" is the fourth phase of LSU's housing development strategy and will add 1,266 new on-campus beds across two residence halls dedicated to first-year students.
The addition, located across the Business Education Complex, will be dedicated to students in the College of Engineering and the EJ Ourso College of Business.
Trending News
Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, project partners (RISE and Lemoine Company), senior campus leadership and academic deans, representatives from Facility Services, Residential Life, and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation were present at the groundbreaking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
-
One dead, another injured after box truck, pickup truck collision along La....
-
Man who killed woman while livestreaming sentenced to life in prison
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Brushfire Art Studio gives residents place for...
-
Bob Dylan, Randy Travis to perform at Raising Cane's River Center
Sports Video
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...
-
Dunham back at Superdome for third time in four years
-
LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed
-
Breaux plans to enter transfer portal