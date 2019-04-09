Latest Weather Blog
Northern Ireland: 3 teens die in St. Patrick's Day crush
LONDON (AP) - Police in Northern Ireland say two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old have died after a crowd of revelers trying to get into a St. Patrick's Day event caused what appears to be a crush.
A 16-year-old girl remains hospitalized after the incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday evening. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said Monday that it appears the crowd was pushing toward the door to get into a disco event.
"People then seem to have fallen and then got crushed," Hamilton said.
He says police "need people to come forward and tell us what happened last night. Three young people are dead, they deserve a full inquiry." Police appealed to witnesses not to share images on social media, but to give the material to authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding
-
Louisiana lawmakers start their latest session