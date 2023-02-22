Latest Weather Blog
North Texas campus officer shoots, kills ax-wielding student
DENTON - University of North Texas campus police have fatally shot a student who allegedly threatened a campus officer with an ax.
University officials tell The Dallas Morning News that the shooting happened near the Denton campus early Sunday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Ryan McMillan, whose 21st birthday was Saturday.
UNT spokeswoman Margarita Venegas says police responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to a report that someone was breaking car windows about two blocks from campus.
Venegas says when the officer arrived, McMillan approached him with the ax in his hand and the officer shot him. The Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer has been place on administrative duty pending results of the investigation.
