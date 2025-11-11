North Live Oak Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade

WATSON - An elementary school in Livingston Parish hosted its very own Veterans Day celebration right in front of its campus on Tuesday.

North Live Oak Elementary has been hosting a Veterans Day drive-through parade for the past few years, since the pandemic, Principal Melissa Dubois said.

"I was inspired by all the birthday parades (and) drive-through baby showers going on during this time, so I said, 'Why not have a parade where the veterans drive a route around our school and our students can line the route and show our love, support and thankfulness?'" Dubois said.

This is the school's fifth year celebrating Veterans Day with the parade this way.

"It's one of our favorite days of the school year," Dubois said.

Pre-K through fourth graders lined the sidewalks of the school to welcome veterans of all ages.

"I think it's just great that the Livingston Parish School Board and school system are still teaching children to love a country. I think it's probably a lost art, especially in times like this, so it's a real honor to come out here and get in front of these kids and watch them love their country," United States Marine Corps Veteran Kirk Smart said.