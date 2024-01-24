North Iberville High School getting multi-million dollar renovations

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish school district reopened North Iberville High School in 2022. Before that, the school building sat vacant for more than 10 years.

Now to revitalize the campus, the school district is working on a multi-million dollar project to bring it up to standard.

The school is set to get a new parking lot for students and staff, a new basketball court, and some big renovations coming to the football stadium. There's a new score sign going up plus it will make the switch from grass to turf. Head football coach Joshua Gast says the big project is sending a message to the community.

"It says that the district is invested in us which is huge, the schools have been closed for a while and we're about to go into our first varsity season and everybody in the community is really starting to believe that this is a long-term project with huge potential and I'm a strong believer in that too," Gast said.

Principal Jillian Dotson says the community has been rallying behind the school and supporting all of the programs since it reopened.

"We just finished our first two years of junior varsity ball," Dotson said. "Now we're going to be heading into our first year of varsity next school year. So it's a very big deal to have all of these improvements going on on our campus to enhance our athletic and academic programs."