61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOPD: Suspects used school bus to break into Dollar General

3 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 5:12 AM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are looking for three suspects who used a school bus to break into a store.

The incident happened on April 14 at a Dollar General on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, WWL-TV reports. Authorities say three men drove the bus into the front door of the business in order to gain access inside.

The New Orleans Police Department said the suspects took several items from the store before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call detectives at 504-658-6070.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days