NOPD looking for vehicle linked to Nov. homicide
NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public's help with locating a car that could be involved in a homicide investigation from last month.
New Orleans Police Department said the dark gray or blue Nissan Altima is potentially connected to a homicide from Nov. 4 on Pauger Street.
The department said the car has damage to the front bumper, is missing the rear bumper and is missing the front right hubcap.
Anyone with additional information about the vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300.
