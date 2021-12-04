65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOPD looking for vehicle linked to Nov. homicide

1 hour 18 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, December 04 2021 Dec 4, 2021 December 04, 2021 5:46 PM December 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public's help with locating a car that could be involved in a homicide investigation from last month.

New Orleans Police Department said the dark gray or blue Nissan Altima is potentially connected to a homicide from Nov. 4 on Pauger Street.

The department said the car has damage to the front bumper, is missing the rear bumper and is missing the front right hubcap.

Trending News

Anyone with additional information about the vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days