NOLA restaurant, Willie Mae's Scotch House, shares famous mac and cheese recipe

NEW ORLEANS - Locals love New Orleans for a multitude of reasons, from the city's rich cultural heritage to its laid back yet celebratory vibe, but what most people become especially fond of is New Orleans' food.

One of the area's most popular restaurants is Wille Mae's Scotch House, which specializes in a variety of mouth-watering Southern classics like fried chicken, pork chops, and fried catfish and shrimp.

Named after the late, James Beard award-winning Chef Willie Mae Seaton, the beloved establishment has been a part of the Treme community since the 1950's. And during the COVID-19 health crisis, the eatery's loyalty to the community hasn't wanned.

Willie Mae's dining room may be closed to guests, but its workers have been donating meals to the needy and a delicious array of options are still available to customers for takeout.

Among these is a classic macaroni and cheese dish that Good Morning America's reporters were so taken with, they decided to team up with restaurant representatives for the recipe and then share it with viewers across the nation.

YUM! Famed New Orleans restaurant shares its mac and cheese recipe. https://t.co/3nNc7qRRTf pic.twitter.com/lWhzbTYMQO — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2020

The recipe is listed below:

Ingredients

1 quart elbow macaroni

2 cups yellow mild cheddar cheese (shredded)

2 cups white American cheese (shredded)

1/4 lb melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of white pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 quart of heavy cream

1 1/2 cup of evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes dry or fresh

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

2 teaspoon of all-purpose flour

Directions

Bring 3 1/2 quarts of water to a rolling boil and then add pasta to the salt water. Boil for 12-15 minutes until al dente. Drain the pasta saving one cup of pasta water.

Return pasta to pot with cheese, milk, heavy cream and butter immediately, on a low fire stirring frequently until cheese is melted.

Add spices, flour, and drizzle in pasta water as needed while stirring. Pan the mac and cheese. We use a steamer but you can place in the oven for 15 mins on 350 degrees.

Mac and cheese should be creamy and cheesy. Garnish with a sprig of parsley and enjoy!

Click here for more information on Willie Mae's Scotch House.