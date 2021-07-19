NOLA Police: Woman found with deceased baby told concerned passersby the child was 'sleeping'

Angelyc Seely,

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans authorities have arrested a homeless woman from Detroit for allegedly stabbing a baby boy to death, WWL-TV reports.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Angelyc Seely, was seen wandering a 7th Ward neighborhood on a bicycle with an attached rolling basket that was attracting flies, eyewitnesses told police.

Concerned, passersby approached the woman and inquired as to the condition of the child in the basket.

They say Seely told them the baby was sleeping. But when concerned citizens removed the basket's cover, they say it was clear the child had been dead for some time.

WWL-TV reports that the discovery was made at the corner of North Broad and Columbus streets.

Seely did not resist arrest, eyewitnesses said.

Once in custody, she told authorities the baby was her son and at one point began cutting herself with scissors, saying she wanted to be with her son.

Police have not released the exact age of the infant but said he was younger than a year old.

Seely is being held on a $500,000 bond for a second-degree murder charge, and if convicted she faces life in prison.