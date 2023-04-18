No updates from Southeastern as leaked data allegedly surfaces online

HAMMOND- Days after an IT company in New Orleans says it discovered leaked data from Southeastern University on the dark web, school officials still won't comment as students and staff await new information.

In February, someone breached the university's network, prompting the school to shut down internet access across campus, along with access to online portals.

"Moodle is back up. As far as I know everything is working, except Grub Hub, but that's because some of the places around campus don't have it set back up," senior Caleb Collins said.

More than two weeks later, services were finally restored. Things may be back to normal on campus, but those associated with Southeastern have concerns over the possibility that personal information was leaked. Students tell WBRZ that odd text messages were sent out during the outage.

"From banks saying they have a bank account open. There was one girl in my class that had like five bank accounts open," Collins said.

"I know some people have gotten weird transactions on their accounts. I don't know if that's related to this or not," junior Alexis Genovese said.

State Police, which is leading an investigation into the hack, also refused to comment and directed questions to the university, which in turn said it couldn't say anything while the investigation is ongoing.

"Leo net has all of our social security numbers, addresses, bank account information. It's definitely concerning," Genovese added.

Concerns aren't going away anytime soon. Cyber security expert Tammy Baker says she found 150 gigabytes of data from Southeastern on the dark web. The info includes log-ins to multiple accounts from the business center.

"I think they likely have a substantial, larger cache of data that was exfiltrated, and they're either continuing to pressure for payment or that is being sold off the leak site for x amount of money," Baker said.