No plan for vaccine mandate in Baton Rouge, mayor says

1 hour 32 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 12 2021 Aug 12, 2021 August 12, 2021 3:17 PM August 12, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says East Baton Rouge has no plan to mandate the coronavirus vaccine despite reports that New Orleans will soon require the shot at restaurants, bars and other venues. 

The mayor told WBRZ on Thursday that she does not plan to enforce a vaccine requirement but is still encouraging residents to get the shot. As of Thursday, East Baton Rouge has a 41.74-percent vaccination rate.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is hosting a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday where she is expected to announce that people must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter many businesses. 

