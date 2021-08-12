No plan for vaccine mandate in Baton Rouge, mayor says

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says East Baton Rouge has no plan to mandate the coronavirus vaccine despite reports that New Orleans will soon require the shot at restaurants, bars and other venues.

The mayor told WBRZ on Thursday that she does not plan to enforce a vaccine requirement but is still encouraging residents to get the shot. As of Thursday, East Baton Rouge has a 41.74-percent vaccination rate.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is hosting a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday where she is expected to announce that people must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter many businesses.