No one injured after house fire on Kansas Street

BATON ROUGE - Two homeowners were uninjured after a house fire on Kansas Street Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 6 a.m. to find heavy fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms with the flames going into the attic. The two residents were safe outside.

The fire was contained, but the second floor and attic were damaged by smoke and water.

Investigators were on scene Saturday morning to determine the cause.